Nobody is too good to go down - Edgley

Gary Edgley has told his Boston Town players to start getting the results their performances deserve, warning them: “Nobody’s too good to get relegated.”

The Poachers currently sit second bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division, following a frustrating 2018 which has seen the squad fail to capitalise on dominant spells in games.

“I’ve told the lads they need to take responsibility for the results,” manager Edgley said.

“I see them training well and I see them looking good in games but we haven’t had the results we deserved at times.

“But I can’t keep making excuses for them.

“People look at results, and that’s what we need to improve. That’s the situation.”

Following Boxing Day’s 4-1 defeat to Sleaford Town, the Poachers will be looking to begin January with three points as Peterborough Northern Star arrive at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“We need to take responsibility of the situation we’re in. Nobody is too good to get relegated,” Edgley added.

“We’ve got a lot of home games coming up, and we’ve played a lot of the big teams twice.

“So it’s about picking up points now as soon as possible.

“We could do with a bit of lady luck too.

“We haven’t really had the rub of the green in patches where we’ve played well.”

One of those occasions was the recent 3-2 defeat at PNS where the Poachers were undone by conceding three times in the opening 15 minutes.

Now they are hoping to put that right this weekend, although Edgley admits that his side still have a lot of work to do before they can think about closing the gap on the division’s highfliers.

“It’s a tight league,” he said.

“It’s condensed in the bottom half.

“Nobody is running away from it and nobody is getting cut adrift.

“But it’s different at the top. Holbeach deserve plenty of credit as they’re very consistent, but the big three - Daventry, Rugby and Deeping - are the benchmark.

“They’ve got the facilities, the money - that’s a big thing.

“There is a gulf there, but we need to pick up points against the other teams around us.”