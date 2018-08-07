Nothing personal! Dunn expects Boston Town and Pinchbeck to serve up a fiery derby

Ian Dunn concedes that sparks might fly when Boston Town host Pinchbeck United this evening... but he says none of it will be personal.

The DWB Stadium will have plenty of familiar faces in the away dressing room as the newly-promoted Knights will be the Poachers’ opponents in this United Counties League Premier Division derby.

Jason Field, Fraser Bayliss and Jordan Nuttell all made the switch to Pinchbeck this summer, following Aaron Eyett, who joined the club midway through the previous campaign.

Ex-Poachers Jack Smith and Ollie Maltby are also at the club.

“It’s just the way it works out sometimes,” said United boss Dunn, himself a former Boston manager.

“We targeted players we thought would strengthen us, not because they were Boston Town players.”

Dunn will miss tonight’s contest due to family commitments, but assistant Allan Ross, himself a Boston man, and former Town coach Derrick Nuttell will be on duty in the dug-out.

“It could well be a fiery game, but that’s not because it’s Boston against Pinchbeck,” Dunn added.

“That’s because it’s a Tuesday night game in the UCL, with two teams who want to win a game of football.

“It can often add something when the players know each other. But I’m sure the two teams will share a beer after the game.

“We’re new to this league. It’s not like Boston against Holbeach where there’s a lot of history there already.”

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.