Nou Camp date for Boston United in Europa Cup

Boston United Under-12 girls’ team have just returned from a dream trip to the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona.

They were able to make the trip thanks to generous sponsorship from Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP), Freshtime Future’s Trust and Screed Floor, amongst other individual donations.

The Boston team were the only girls’ squad to take part in The Europa Cup – a youth tournament featuring teams from England, Wales, Denmark, Spain, Malaysia and Zambia.

They finished third in their group competition, which was held at the world-famous home of FC Barcelona.

After being invited to the tournament, the club set up an online fundraising page in the hope of raising £6,000 to cover the cost of the trip. They were boosted by sponsorship of £1,000 from LHP, £2,500 from Freshtime Futures Trust and £1,000 from Screed Floor.

With this generous support they reached their target and the team became the first English grassroots girls’ team to play at the home of Spanish giants FC Barcelona, the Nou Camp, and follow in the footsteps of some of the best players in the world such as Messi, Ronaldinho and Maradona.

The girls impressed with their performances at the 99,000-seater stadium, and Jamie Hunt, Head of Digital and Social at Sky Sports, who was in attendance, praised the girls for their efforts, saying: “It was a pleasure to watch Boston’s brilliant girls play some incredible football in Barcelona. Everyone at Boston United and the Boston United Community Foundation should be immensely proud of them.”

The girls were also praised by the tournament organisers for being the first girls’ team to take part.