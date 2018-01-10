Nuttell puts the Poachers through their paces

Derrick Nuttell is putting the Boston Town squad through their paces this week as the Poachers look to ‘shake up’ their squad.

Nuttell is the club’s head of youth development and also assistant manager at AFC Boston, who play in the Lincs League.

Town’s first-team manager Gary Frost is looking to change things around to bring an added spark to his side’s performances.

And he believes Nuttell is the man for the job.

“He’s the best coach I know,” Frost said.

“He’s as ruthless as they come. I remember watching him play and he scared the life out of me.

“We need a bit of a shake up and he’s the right man to do that.”

Nuttell put the Town and AFC squads through their paces last night (Tuesday) and will be doing the same tomorrow.

And with the recent departure of coach Gary Edgeley, Frost is hoping he may be able to convince Nuttell to take a few more sessions.

“Derrick’s role here is the head of youth development, but it’s great having him at the club,” Frost added.

“He’s always there if you need him.

“Derrick will tell them like it is and players react to that.

“They’ll take it on the chin.”