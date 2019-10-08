Old boys help Boston Town thrash eight-man Pinchbeck United

Boston Town claimed county bragging rights tonight after beating neighbours Pinchbeck United.

It was the Knights old boys who came back to haunt their former club at the DWB Stadium in this UCL Premier contest.

Lee Beeson scored twice and Alex Beck, who also made the switch in the summer, was also on target as Gary Edgley’s Poachers led 3-0 at the interval.

James Gordon reduced the arrears two minutes after the re-start, but things got tougher for United when Nial Hylton was dismissed for violent conduct on the hour mark.

Tony Edwards saw red for the same offence and United were down to eight men as Nathan Kelly was then dismissed for two bookings, his second for sarcastically applauding his first yellow.

Town capitalised by adding two late goals, Pat Muirhead netting his first for the club and Beck grabbing his second of the night.