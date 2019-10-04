Old friendships create fighting spirit at Boston United, says Ben Middleton

Ben Middleton has no doubt that the quality in Boston United’s squad will shine through.

Having previously played with a number of the Pilgrims’ summer signings at Harrogate Town, the defender believes Craig Elliott has assembled a side capable of climbing the table and pushing for promotion.

“The main reason I wanted to sign this year, I knew the players he was trying to get and knew the squad would be strong this year,” Middleton said.

“I think it has been a good start and the lads have come together.

“We’re confident of pushing on and winning a lot of games.”

Middleton also believes that longstanding friendships off the pitch has created an all-for-one attitude in matches.

“There’s quite a few of the Harrogate lads here and it makes for a good atmosphere in the changing room,” he added.

“Nearly all of us knew each other in pre-season which was good.

“It does show on the pitch. I’ve played with Jordan (Thewlis), Knowlesy (Dominic Knowles) and Aingey (Simon Ainge) before and it’s good to see the lads back together, mingling with the lads here last year who I was with.

“It shows, there’s relationships off the pitch and that benefits you on the pitch.”