On-loan Tom Clare still has ‘massive’ part to play at Boston United - Elliott

Tom Clare remains still a ‘massive’ part of Craig Elliott’s plans at Boston United.

The 20-year-old is currently midway through a month-long loan spell with Frickley Athletic.

And while he has struggled to force his way into the Pilgrims’ starting XI this term, Elliott says he expects the striker to return and push for a place.

“I know sometimes players go out to be forgotten but he is a massive part of my plans,” the manager said.

“I hope he does well. I’ve just looked at his record over the past couple of years and he’s not had many 90 minutes.

“I didn’t want him to have another month or two months of not playing.

“I think a month there will do him the world of good, and when he comes back he’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”

Clare has impressed Elliott with a number of attributes the manager believes just need fine tuning with match experience.

“I see a lot of raw ingredients, which is good,” he added.

“He’s quite fast, he’s got a good touch, he’s a big lad.

“He’s got a lot, he just needs to refine all these skills he’s got and he can become a good player.

“That’s up to him as well. He’s got to meet me half way and show he is improving.

“But there aren’t many 6’3” strikers like him.”