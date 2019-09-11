On the Wright path! Jordan Adebayo-Smith can be Boston United’s next Max - Elliott

Craig Elliott believes Jordan Adebayo-Smith can be Boston United’s next Max Wright.

The attacker, who has joined from Lincoln City on loan until January, is looking to hone his skills with another taste of first-team football.

Max Wright. Photo: Eric Brown.

Elliott likens his situation to Wright, who linked up with the Pilgrims from Grimsby Town last season, gaining the experience which has seen him force his way into the Mariners’ League Two squad this season.

“I’ve had good reports about him trying to develop his game,” said Elliott.

“They’ve got high expectations of him. It’s similar to what we had with Max last season.

“Hopefully he can play well for us and improve. It benefits him and us that it’s a long term loan.

“He’s not just in for a month. He can be part of the team, kick on and do well for us.”

United had been in discussions about bringing in Adebayo-Smith - who scored four times in 13 appearances for Grantham Town last season - but swooped to bring him in after striker Jake Wright tore his hamstring.

“I kept tabs on him in pre-season,” Elliott added.

“He’d had a very good pre-season. We maybe had to do things a bit quicker than we’d planned because of the injury situation.

“He’s here to learn and hopefully he can replace Jake Wright’s pace and put himself about a bit.”