One final push! Greene wants Boston Town to give their all against relegation battlers

Dennis Greene says his Boston Town side will give their all this week - as the Poachers could still have a big say in the UCL Premier’s relegation battle.

Boston host county rivals Sleaford tonight at the DWB Stadium and Wellingborough Whitworth on Thursday (both 7.45pm).

While 18th-placed Sleaford look set to beat the drop, they are not yet mathematically safe.

Whitworth, meanwhile, sit in 19th, but only a point separates them and Oadby Town in 21st spot.

“A lot of teams still have something to play for, so we’ve got to do it right,” Greene said.

“It’s up to us to try our best and go out to win both games. That’s the only fair thing to do”

Boston will conclude their campaign away at Cogenhoe on Saturday (KO 3pm).