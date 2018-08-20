Opening-day defeat for 10-man Wyberton

Lincs League

Gainsborough Trinity Reserves 3 Wyberton 0

Wyberton’s Lincs League campaign didn’t begin as planed, the side going down 3-0 at newcomers Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

Joe Greswell’s side found themselves 3-0 down at the break.

The first goal came from a corner when Gainsborough striker Geno Robinson found himself unmarked in the box to head home.

Their second goal came from the penalty spot as Wyberton defender John Macleod was accused of tripping his opponent, Ashley McEwan converting.

Goal number three came from Zach Casburn completing a good passing move that left Wyberton all-but dead and buried.

To be fair to the Colts, they changed formation and looked a lot better in the second half, but the damage was already done.

Wyberton’s Scott Dawson was sent off in the 88th minute after picking up his second yellow card of the game, which summed up the team’s afternoon.

On Saturday they are looking for better as they entertain Grimsby Borough Reserves at the Causeway (KO 3pm).