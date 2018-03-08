Park United ready to celebrate homecoming

Park United are calling on former players to dust down their boots and play one final match to celebrate their homecoming.

Next season will see the side return to their Carrington home for the first time in almost a decade.

And to mark the official opening of their new pitch they will be hosting a veterans’ match for former players on Sunday, April 1.

“It means a lot to the club to be moving back to Carrington,” said chairman Darren Hunt, who is also the team’s longest-serving player, currently in his 34th season.

Football in the village dates back to 1948 when a team was set up by locals unable to get a game at nearby New Bolingbroke.

Then in 1968 the two sides merged and took on the name Park United.

But in 2009 the then-owner of the Carrington Estate put a stop to the team playing at their home by Carrington House.

Park, who play in the Boston Saturday Football League, moved to Sibsey, and then to the pitches on Tattershall Road next to Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

In the meantime the estate was bought by James Dyson’s Beeswax company, who have worked with the club to allow them to return to a new site next to the village hall, 400 yards away from their old home.

The pitch has been named the Fred Hunt Paying Field in honour of the president and Darren’s dad, who was the club’s secretary for 60 years.

Rundles of New Bolingbroke have donated the goalposts and Mountains Building Contractors have donated the linemarker to give the club a boost.

The grand opening will take place from 11.3am on April 1 at the village hall.

As well as Park United facing the chairman’s invitation XI, there will also be an Easter egg hunt, raffle and kids’ games to keep the whole family entertained.

Former players are asked to get in touch with the club via their Twitter account (@ParkUnited1948) or their Facebook page.