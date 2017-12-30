Search

Parker returns as Boston Town look to end losing streak against Desborough

Craig Parker.
Craig Parker will return to bolster Boston Town’s squad as they host Desborough today.

The defender’s two-game suspension is served and he will be a welcome sight in the dressing room for a Poachers team looking to end their three-game losing streak.

After defeats to Sleaford, Harborough and Rothwell - by a solitary goal each time - Town are hoping to return to winning ways in the UCL Premier.

It is hoped Duran Reynolds will be available after picking up a knock at Sleaford on Boxing Day.

Town sit 14th in the table with Desborough 11th.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.