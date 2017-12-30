Parker returns as Boston Town look to end losing streak against Desborough

Craig Parker will return to bolster Boston Town’s squad as they host Desborough today.

The defender’s two-game suspension is served and he will be a welcome sight in the dressing room for a Poachers team looking to end their three-game losing streak.

After defeats to Sleaford, Harborough and Rothwell - by a solitary goal each time - Town are hoping to return to winning ways in the UCL Premier.

It is hoped Duran Reynolds will be available after picking up a knock at Sleaford on Boxing Day.

Town sit 14th in the table with Desborough 11th.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.