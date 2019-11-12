'Patient' Alex Penny wants to make up for lost time as Boston United face Spennymoor Town

Alex Penny. Photo: Eric Brown.

The former Peterborough United and Hamilton Academical defender linked up with the Pilgrims after struggling to find at club at the start of the campaign.

“I want to play every minute I can, but I know, speaking with the gaffer, I’ve just got to manage it as I’ve not played as many games as most people across the country at the minute,” the 22-year-old said.

“I’ve got to push hard to start.”

“It’s been frustrating but at the same time I’ve stayed patient.”

Penny admitted he had been left annoyed this summer by clubs who showed interest, only to pull out of deals at the death.

"I'd just been trialling at different teams," he added. "They say they want you and then it gets to a day or two before and they say they don't want you.

"Thankfully, I've got a team. It shuts a few people up who have been getting on my back, but it feels nice to be a part of a team and be involved. It's all positive."

Penny will be aiming to make his first National League North start for United at Spennymoor Town this evening, with central defender Simon Ainge a doubt after picking up an injury at Carshalton on Saturday.