Wyberton were unable to end Immingham Town’s unbeaten home record on Saturday.

The Villagers were beaten 2-1 at the Immingham Sports Complex by their in-form hosts.

Gary Pawson put Wyberton in front but Daniel Simpson and Carl Price were the matchwinners.

Joe Greswell’s side are without a match this weekend but return to Lincs League action at leaders Ruston Sports on March 10.