In-form Benington Reserves secured a 5-2 home win against Skegness Town A in the Boston Saturday League.

The two sides competed in a Workforce Unlimited Premier Division match.

Benington (blue) v Skegness Town Res (red). George Dix (blue), Jordon Turner (red).

David Dawson was there to capture the action.

Benington (blue) v Skegness Town Res (red). Carl Wilson (blue), Carter Godson (red).

Benington (blue) v Skegness Town Res (red). Jamie Lawson (blue), Corran Pendrigh (red).

Benington (blue) v Skegness Town Res (red). Jamie Lawson (blue), Ben Firth (red).