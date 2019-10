PHOTO GALLERY: Benington Reserves v Woodhall Spa Reserves

Benington Reserves kept the pressure on the leaders at the top of the Boston League Division Three on Saturday.

They secured a 2-1 win at home to Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Benington (blue) v Woodhall Spa Res (red). Lewis Skinner (blue), Chris Hall (red)

David Dawson captured the action.

Benington (blue) v Woodhall Spa Res (red). Bayley Nicholson (blue), Sam Emerson (red)

Benington (blue) v Woodhall Spa Res (red). Ben Ladds (blue), Alan Johnson (Woodhall goalkeeper)

Benington (blue) v Woodhall Spa Res (red). Ben Ladds (blue), Sam Emerson (red)

Benington (blue) v Woodhall Spa Res (red). Dan Brack (blue), Jackson Draper (red)

Benington (blue) v Woodhall Spa Res (red). Ben Ladds (blue), Gavin Whitfield (red)