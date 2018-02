Boston Town suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

Aidan Black scored the only goal of the game in this UCL Premier clash.

Boston Town v Kirby Muxloe.

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

