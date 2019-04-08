PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Town 0 Rothwell Corinthians 0

Boston Town secured their UCL Premier safety with a goalless draw against Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

Travis Portas saved a penalty for the Poachers.

Boston Town v Rothwell Corinthians football action.

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

