PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Town 5 Wellingborough Town 2

Boston Town’s unbeaten 2019 stretched to six games following Saturday’s 5-2 drubbing of Wellingborough Town at the DWB Stadium.

Tiago Nassuncolu (two), Danny Horton, Jack Wightwick and Kyle Watkins were on target for the Poachers.

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

