PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Town v Europa Point

Boston Town were beaten by a side representing Gibraltar’s Europa Point on Saturday.

Two first-half goals settled the contest in the favour of the visitors, who have unveiled Boston’s former Premier League footballer Julian Joachim as their ambassador. David Dawson was there to capture the action...

1. Boston Town v Europa Point Boston Town v Europa Point. Buy a Photo

2. Boston Town v Europa Point Boston Town v Europa Point. Buy a Photo

3. Boston Town v Europa Point Boston Town v Europa Point. Buy a Photo

4. Boston Town v Europa Point Boston Town v Europa Point. Buy a Photo

View more