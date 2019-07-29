PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Town v Wyberton

Fraser Bayliss netted twice and Alec Beck was also on target as the UCL Premier side got the better of their Lincs League rivals. Earlier in the day Boston Town Reserves beat Wyberton A 6-2, also on the DWB Stadium turf.
