Fraser Bayliss in action for Town.

PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Town v Wyberton

Boston Town secured the victory when they hosted Wyberton in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Fraser Bayliss netted twice and Alec Beck was also on target as the UCL Premier side got the better of their Lincs League rivals. Earlier in the day Boston Town Reserves beat Wyberton A 6-2, also on the DWB Stadium turf.

Boston Town v Wyberton action. Photo: John Aron

