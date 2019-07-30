Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown

PHOTO GALLERY: Boston United 3 Stamford AFC 0

Boston United progressed to the county cup semi-finals following last night’s 3-0 win against Stamford AFC.

Jake Wright scored twice and Simon Ainge was also on target. Eric Brown captured the action...

Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown

1. Boston United 3 Stamford 0

Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown

2. Boston United 3 Stamford 0

Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown

3. Boston United 3 Stamford 0

Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown

4. Boston United 3 Stamford 0

Match action from the Pilgrims' county cup win. Photo: Eric Brown
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5