Three late goals saw Boston United’s under 19s beaten by AFC Fylde on Wednesday.

Tom Wilkinson gave Lee Mitchell’s side the lead in the Pilgrims’ opening National League U19 Alliance fixture, but the same player saw a penalty saved. United keeper Jake Frestle then kept out a spotkick himself. However, three goals in the final 13 minutes from Harry Brown, Robbie Parker and Sheldon Green earned the Coasters victory. David Dales was there to capture the action...

