PHOTO GALLERY: Coningsby Reserves 1 Skegness Town A 3 Aiden Morgan. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Skegness Town A left Coningsby Reserves with a 3-1 success on Saturday. The two sides met in Boston Saturday League action. Dan Starkey. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. John Aron was there to capture the action... Josh Whittam. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Morgan Coombes. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Harry Ralph. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Harry Ralph. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Tom Flatter. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Danny Cottingham. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. Coningsby Reserves v Skegness Town A. photo: John Aron. ‘Easy decision!’ Nicky Wroe happy to join Boston United after being told Braford Park Avenue squad were all free to leave