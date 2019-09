PHOTO GALLERY: Coningsby Reserves v Freiston

Coningsby Reserves hosted Freiston in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Division Two.

The hosts won 3-2. David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Coningsby Res (red) v Freiston (green). Sam Breader (red), Peter Ward (green)

Coningsby Res (red) v Freiston (green). Andrew Lidster (red), Lee Collins (green)

Coningsby Res (red) v Freiston (green). Ellis Smith (red), Dougie Barrat (green)

Coningsby Res (red) v Freiston (green). James Todd (red), Peter Ward (green)

Coningsby Res (red) v Freiston (green). Sam Breader (red)

Coningsby Res (red) v Freiston (green). Sam Harvey-Owen (red), Florin Dumetru (green).