PHOTO GALLERY: Friskney 1 Wyberton Reserves 0

Friskney shocked Premier Division side Wyberton Reserves to progress in the Willoughby Cup.

Victor Sibert scored the only goal of the game to send the Division One side through.

Jobe Stainton (blue), Will Nuttell (yellow).

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Jeremy Brown (blue), Edgar Geglis (yellow).

Jeremy Brown (blue), Edgar Geglis (yellow).

Jeremy Brown (blue), Will Nuttell (yellow).

James Delorenzo (blue), Ben Reeson (yellow).

Victor Sibert (blue), Marc Hipwell (yellow).