Digby left Leverton Reserves with a 4-2 win on Saturday.

The two sides met in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Division Three.

Leverton Res (blue) v Digby FC (red). Aaron Smith (blue), Tom Brearley (red).

David Dawson was there to capture the action.

Leverton Res (blue) v Digby FC (red). Kris Holland and Aaron Smith (blue), Jason David (red).

Leverton Res (blue) v Digby FC (red). Gavin Gregory (blue), Harvey Shreves (red).

Leverton Res (blue) v Digby FC (red). Jack Mitchell (blue), Harvey Shreves (red).