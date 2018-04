It was top versus bottom in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Division Three this weekend.

And the result went with form as Eagle United left Mareham United with an 8-1 victory.

Mareham Le Fen (blue) v Eagle Utd (yellow). Connor Preston (blue), Tom Reed (yellow).

Photos by David Dawson.

Mareham Le Fen (blue) v Eagle Utd (yellow). Connor Preston (blue), Tom Reed (yellow).

Mareham Le Fen (blue) v Eagle Utd (yellow). Connor Preston (blue), Connor Wroot (yellow).

Mareham Le Fen (blue) v Eagle Utd (yellow). Connor Preston and Luke West (blue), Karl Shaw (yellow).

Mareham Le Fen (blue) v Eagle Utd (yellow). Rob Taylor (blue), Tom Bates (yellow).

Mareham Le Fen (blue) v Eagle Utd (yellow). Kyle Jackson )blue), Karl Shaw (yellow).