Railway Athletic and Ruskington Rovers played out a draw on Saturday.

Their Boston Saturday League Workforce Unlimited Premier Division contest finished 1-1 at Garfitts Lane.

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Olly Walker.

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Harry Cramfield (blue), Ash Farmer (red).

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Harry Cramfield (blue), Ash Farmer (red).

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Curtis Yateman (blue), Robert Parker-Meadows (red).

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Luke Smith.

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Blake Reid.

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red).

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Liam Tait.

Railway Athletic (blue) v Ruskington Rovers (red). Ash Farmer.