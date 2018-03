Woodhall Spa United earned victory at the expense of Swineshead A in the Boston Saturday League.

The hosts won 3-1 in this Workforce Unlimited Diviusion Three clash.

Woodhall Spa Reserves (red) v Swineshead Institute A (blue). Jordon Barrand (red), Luke Hackett (blue).

David Dawson was on hand to capture the action...

Woodhall Spa Reserves (red) v Swineshead Institute A (blue). Jay Peterson (red), Bailey Allgood (blue).

Woodhall Spa Reserves (red) v Swineshead Institute A (blue). Jackson Draper (red), Kieran Gatenby (blue).

Woodhall Spa Reserves (red) v Swineshead Institute A (blue). Oliver Riley (red), Dan Lumley (blue).

Woodhall Spa Reserves (red) v Swineshead Institute A (blue). Alfie Lindsey (red), Harry Lynch (blue).

Woodhall Spa Reserves (red) v Swineshead Institute A (blue). Adam Riglesford (red), Bailey Allgood (blue).