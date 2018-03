Horncastle Town booked their place in the Supplementary Cup final after edging past Wyberton on penalties.

Ben Lawrence netted for the hosts while skipper Chris Johnson levelled.

Horncastle Town v Wyberton

However, Horncastle held their nerve to win 4-3 from the spot and book a place in the final, to face Grimsby Borough Academy.

