Pilgrim Cup event is looking for entries

Boston United are holding their annual Pilgrim Cup football tournament in May - and youth teams are being invited to enter.

The event will be held over the weekend of May 5-6, the ninth one of its kind to be hosted by the Pilgrims.

It is seen as a great opportunity for academy, development and Centre of Excellence squads to showcase their clubs and take part in one of the biggest football tournaments in the area.

Squads from clubs such as Peterborough United, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City and Grimsby Town have taken part in previous years.

Boston United welcome teams from all over the United Kingdom.

The football tournament will be making an exciting return to RAF College Cranwell, with odd age groups from under sevens to under 15s playing on the Saturday, May 5.

The even age groups, from under eights to under 16s, will compete on Sunday, May 6.

For details email ceri.jackson@bufc.co.uk to request an application form.