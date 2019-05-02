Pilgrims will add to backroom staff

Craig Elliott is looking to recruit both on and off the pitch as the Boston United manager plans to bolster his backroom staff.

Assistant Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence have worked alongside Elliott this season.

Rich Lawrence, Lee Stratford and Craig Elliott.

But the Pilgrims boss says it is time to welcome some additonal opinions to the dressing room.

“The coaching team needs to be bulked up a bit, and get a bit more National North experience in if we can,” Elliott said.

“At my other clubs I’ve always surrounded myself with three or four assistant coaches.

“I like to have a mini team off the pitch. I do think it’s a big thing to have different voices and different opinions and people challenging me.

“I’ve missed that a little bit really. It creates a different atmosphere.”

While Elliott says he can’t thank Stratford and Lawrence enough for their support over the past two campaigns at Boston, he added that he feels there needs to be additional support on the training ground.

“I’ve got to look at that. I am going to reflect,” Elliott said.

“I need a few days by myself and I need to get things right on and off the pitch. There’ll be things happening.

“It’s not just the players, there are things I need to get right off the pitch that maybe I’ve not dealt with this season.

“There are a lot of things to sort out.”