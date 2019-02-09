Pinner joins Boston Town 300 club as Poachers extend unbeaten run with 6-0 demolition of Whitworth

Ollie Pinner marked his 300th Boston Town appearance with three points as the Poachers ended an action-packed contest at basement boys Wellingborough Whitworth.

The no-nonsense club stalwart reached his milestone in a contest which saw six goals scored and two red cards brandished.

On any other day, Tiago Nassunculo would have taken centre stage as he scored a hat-trick for Gary Edgley’s side.

Fraser Bayliss, Dan Moulds and Liam Tunstall added to the scoreline as the Poachers made it five matches unbeaten, moving 10 points clear of the UCL Premier’s bottom two in the process.

Late in the game there was an incident which saw two players from the home team dismissed.