Pinner makes it 300 not out, but Boston Town man isn’t hanging up the boots just yet

Ollie Pinner says he isn’t done just yet – after making his 300th Boston Town appearance.

The 33-year-old marked his milestone during Saturday’s 6-0 win at Wellingborough Whitworth, which saw the Poachers move 10 points clear of the UCL Premier’s bottom two.

“It was nice to get to 300 games with a win,” said Pinner, who was handed his club debut as a teenager by former manager Bob Don-Duncan.

“It was a good game; a couple of reds, a hat-trick, six goals. We got the win and I made my 300th appearance.”

While Pinner joins an elite group of Town stalwarts, he is still well behind Lee Rippin, who has made more than 600 appearances, and current and former teammates Matt Price, Ross Don-Duncan and Lori Borbely, who have all pulled on the shirt more than 400 times.

“I don’t think I’ll reach that stage,” said Pinner, who has impressed for the club in midfield, defence and also in goal – donning the gloves in a 2-1 win at Dereham as part of last season’s fantastic FA Cup run.

“I’ve only got about another 18 months in me with all these young lads coming in.

“I’d like to reach 350 next, that’s my target.”

After cutting his teeth with Wyberton and Swineshead, Pinner was handed his Poachers debut in a 1-1 draw with Wootton Blue Cross.

He has had spells away from the DWB Stadium with Wisbech, Holbeach United and Boston United Reserves, but found himself returning to Tattershall Road.

He added: “I’m passionate about the club. I’m a Boston Town fan, even if there aren’t that many of us.

“I’ve always loved the club and the people around the place.

“It’s my home-town club and once I was there it really took hold of me.

“I went to Wisbech because I didn’t want to let myself go stale. And at Holbeach, under John Chand and Graham Drury, I felt we had a really good chance of winning the title.”

Pinner was handed a bottle of champagne to mark his milestone on Saturday as the Poachers stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

And Pinner would love one final season at the top end of the table with Town.

He said: “When I first joined the club Boston were always a top-five, top-six club.

“There have been ups and downs since then, but Gary (Edgley, manager) has done a great job in getting the young lads in.

“This season was always about staying up. Hopefully, we can start building something for next year now.”