Platt’s entertainment! Tom turns on the style as Boston United thrash Altrincham

Boston United 5 Altrincham 0

(Platt 40, 63, Knowles 45, 82, Shiels 87)

That’s better! Or should that be Platt’s better?

Boston United bounced back from their miserable 3-0 defeat at Gloucester City on Saturday in style, beating old foes Altrincham by an even more impressive scoreline.

Tom Platt scored two and added two assists while Dominic Knowles bagged a brace, perhaps wondering how he didn’t leave with the match ball.

And skipper Luke Shiels also got in on the act at the death.

United’s second win - and second clean sheet - of the season was by far their most impressive performance of the National League North campaign to date as they displayed snippets of that attacking flare that has long been long promised.

And for manager Craig Elliott, he can finally end the Bank Holiday weekend with a smile.

Elliott made three changes to the side which underperformed at Gloucester two days earlier, Lincoln City loanee Jordan Adebayo-Smith given his first start for the club, while Brad Abbott and Karl Byrne returned.

Ben Middleton, Ashley Jackson and Tom Clare dropped out.

Altrincham’s Ashley Hemmings, Boston’s leading scorer two seasons ago, returned to the Jakemans Stadium for the first time since netting the winner against Telford in the final game of the 2017-18 campaign.

Two goals at the end of the first half saw the Pilgrims hold a comfortable lead at the interval, Platt and Knowles both registering their first goals for the club.

Platt rose highest to head home Nicky Walker’s inswinging corner at the back post with 40 minutes on the clock.

Knowles - who had seen a gilt-edge chance brilliantly saved by Robins keeper Tony Thompson earlier in the half - made no mistake at the second time of asking, using the pace of Adebayo-Smith’s bouncing cross from the right to guide his effort beyond the helpless keeper.

Both sides attacked with purpose throughout the first half, although neither appeared to have real self-belief.

Had balls into the box bounced more kindly, or more gambles been taken, there could have been more goals.

An outstretched leg denied Jordan Hulme an Altrincham goal in the early exchanges after Hemmings made headway into the box, while wayward efforts from Andi Thanoj - ruggedly impressive in the centre of the park - Platt and Adebayo-Smith failed to trouble the visitors.

Platt’s London bus moment came in the 63rd minute, his second of the game a sweeping 20-yard finish beyond the dive of Thompson and low into the bottom left corner.

The Robins came within a whisker of reducing the arrears instantly, but throw himself at the ball as he did, Hemmings just couldn’t connect with a fizzing cross which left the Boston defence static.

And it was similar when Hemmings delivered a teasing ball into the United area, a series of bodies stretching but missing.

Platt turned provider for the final two goals.

On a hat-trick he opted to slip i Knowles when he good have pulled the trigger, the striker making no mistake as he slipped the ball under Thompson.

The big midfielder then nodded down Walker’s corner where Shiels gratefully swept home from almost on the goalline.