Poachers announce warm-up matches

Boston Town have announced a number of pre-season friendlies.

Skegness Town, Wyberton, Louth Town, Wisbech and Crowland are among the nearby clubs set to meet the Poachers in warm-up action next month.

All the matches to date will be played at the DWB Stadium.

Friendlies: Tuesday, July 10 v Wisbech (7.45pm); Saturday, July 14 v Ware (3pm); Tuesday, July 17 v Wyberton (7.45pm); Saturday, July 21 v Huntingdon (3pm); Tuesday, July 24 v Louth Town (7.45pm); Saturday, July 28 v Crowland Town (3pm); Tuesday, July 31 v Skegness Town (7.45pm).