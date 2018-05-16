Poachers are a few experienced heads away from title push

Boston Town are only a few signings away from challenging at the top of the United Counties League Premier Division, according to manager Dennis Greene.

The Poachers finished 13th in the table this season, but Greene is adamant that the club has a skilful core of local talent that could perform even better alongside some more experienced heads.

“I’ll sit down with the chairman and discus what he wants from next season, budgets and things like that,” the boss said.

“But the players here give 100 per cent and are good enough to compete at the top end of the table.

“They just need three or four experienced players to come in and help them out a bit more.

“It’s a young side and, at the end of the season, we had a small squad and no back-up. The lads were playing three times a week, that’s why we ended up where we did.

“The club doesn’t need a massive rebuild,

Town had a superb start to the season, reaching the third qualifying round round of the FA Cup under former boss Gary Frost, a controversial last-minute penalty awarded to Northern Premier League Division One Hyde United ending their amazing run.

But that success saw other clubs prise away members of that team, Ben Davison joining Spalding United, Aaron Eyett moving on to win the Division One title with Pinchbeck United and influential players such as Jordan Nuttell and Will Britton also leaving the DWB Stadium.

“I think if that team had stayed together then the club would have finished much higher up,” Greene added.

“But it’s now a young squad who can improve together.”