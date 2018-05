Boston Town ended their UCL Premier campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Cogenhoe United.

Following back-to-back victories over Sleaford and Wellingborough Whitworth, Dennis Greene’s side couldn’t make it three wins in the space of five days.

Liam Tuck, Ryan Dove and Matthew Long netted the goals in a 13-minute spell before the break.

The result sees the Poachers end the season in 13th spot.