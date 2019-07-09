Poachers continue to bolster squad

Boston Town are continuing to add to their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Following last week’s arrival of midfielder Lee Beeson, the Poachers have also captured the signatures of striker Liam Tunstall and youngster Finlay Armond.

Tunstall has a wealth of experience in the United Counties League Premier and has agreed to remain at the DWB Stadium after making the move during last season.

Armond, meanwhile, has experience with Lincoln City’s youth set-up.

The Poachers kicked off their pre-season schedule with the visit of Grantham Town on Saturday, Jack McGovern netting the only goal of the game as the Evo-Stik Gingerbreads claimed the victory.

Town have had to reshuffle their remaining pre-season friendlies. Their four remaining warm-up matches will all be played at Tattershall Road.

Hykeham Town will visit tomorrow (Thursday) before the arrival of Blackstones next Wednesday (both 7.45pm).

Gibraltar-based Europa Point will proviode opposition on July 20 and the final contest will be against Wyberton on July 27 (both 3pm).