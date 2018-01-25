Poachers fixtures are finalised

Boston Town’s fixtures for the remainder of the season have been announced.

The Poachers have 20 matches to fit in to a three-month period after being the victims of their own success with a series of cup runs, plus recently having a handful of postponements.

Boston have played 22 matches so far, which is the least in the league and up to as many as nine fewer than some teams.

The Poachers’ return derby with Sleaford Town will be played on Easter Monday (April 2) at the DWB Stadium.

They will also face a number of title challengers, including Leicester Nirvana, Newport Pagnell, Eynesbury Rovers and Yaxley.

Town’s remaining fixtures:

January: 27 v ON Chencks (H) 3pm.

February: 3 v Cogenhoe United (A) 3pm; 6 v Yaxley (A) 7.45pm; 10 v Daventry Town (H) 3pm; 13 v Wellingborough Whitworth (A) 7.45pm; 17 v Kirby Muxloe (H) 3pm; 24 v Sileby Rangers (A) 3pm; 27 v Desborough Town (H) 7.45pm.

March: 3 v Cogenhoe United (H) 3pm; 6 v Wellingborough Town (A) 7.45pm; 10 v St Andrews (A) 3pm;, 17 v Eynesbury Rovers (H) 3pm; 24 v Rothwell Corinthians (H) 3pm; 31 v Harborough Town (A) 3pm.

April: 2 v Sleaford Town (H) 3pm; 7 v Newport Pagnell (A) 3pm; 14 v Oadby Town (A) 3pm; 21 v Wellingborough Wjhitworth (H) 3pm; 28 v Leicester Nirvana (H) 3pm.