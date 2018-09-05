Poachers going in the right direction, says boss Edgley

Gary Edgley is still searching for his first win as Boston Town manager but, after bringing in three fresh faces to the club, he says the Poachers are ‘going in the right way’.

John Barker has linked up with the DWB Stadium club as head coach and will work alongside Edgley and his assistant Lori Borbely, while Dom Goddard and Corey Cunliffe have joined the playing staff.

Cunliffe has previously featured for Skegness United and Skegness Town while striker Goddard has featured for both those teams, plus Boston League side Leverton.

“This is a transitional period at the club, but I know from last week’s game and (Saturday’s) first-half performance that we are going the right way,” Edgley said.

The Poachers were beaten 5-1 at Eastern Counties League Gorleston in the FA Vase on Saturday.

After trailing, Scott Coupland pulled the Poachers level, only for the hosts to take their chances in the second half.

“I was again pleased with our first-half performance,” added Edgley, who says fitness levels need to improve.

“We had three very good chances to take the lead but again fell behind.

“I changed our formation and we levelled with a great finish by Coupland to take us in at half time level when, in all honesty, we should have been 3-1 up.

“The second half started ok but, 15 minutes in, as a team we seemed to completely drain of all our energy.

“Players stopped closing down, making runs and covering players running off them.

“Gorleston were winning every first, second and third ball and completely ran all over us for a 20 minute spell, scoring three times.

“The type of football that I want them to play, they need to be a hell of a lot fitter and this is why the second half went the way it did.”

Town return to action on Saturday when they host highflying Eynesbury Rovers.

Eynesbury are unbeaten in the United Counties League Premier Division following two wins and a draw.

They currently sit in fifth spot, two points behind leaders Pinchbeck United with a game in hyand.

In contrast Town sit third bottom with one point from four contests.

Edgley will be looking for his first points from his third match in charge.

The match kicks off at 3pm.