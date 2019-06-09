Poachers host trials

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Boston Town?

The Poachers will be hosting an open trials day on Saturday, where successful players could be invited to join the club’s first team or reserve set-up.

Anyone interested can report to the club’s Tattershall Road ground for at 10.30am.

“This is the only trial day as training will be behind closed doors and invitation only,” manager gary Edgley said.

“All players are welcome, old players from the club and new ones wanting to try and get into the club.”

The trials day will run until 4.30pm, involving training and a match.

Lunch will be provided.