Poachers hosting academy trials

Boston Town and A Sporting Hand have teamed up to provide 16-19-year-olds the opportunity to join a full-time football education academy that mirrors that of a professional club.

This is an excellent opportunity for students to study towards a BTEC Level 3 in Sport qualification, whilst training like a professional.

The course is government funded, meaning students don’t have to pay anything to enrol on the course.

Outside of the classroom students will train four days a week and play in the English Colleges League on Wednesday afternoons, as well as taking part in showcase matches against professional academy sides.

Students will receive academy level coaching from experienced A Sporting Hand coaches.

Students also complete a Level 1 football coaching qualification, which opens up work experience opportunities.

Poachers secretary and director Eddie Graves says that the club is looking forward to working with Paul Gibbons, academy head coach of A Sporting Hand, and thinks it is a great opportunity for local lads to take afirst step in a career in the sports industry and, hopefully, a few will make the grade and go on to higher things .

Although the course won’t start until September 2019, the first trial for interested students will take place on Friday, October 26 (3pm-5pm) at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

More information about the course can be found through the A Sporting Hand website via www.asportinghand.co.uk/16-football-education/