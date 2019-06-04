Poachers in talks with seven targets

Gary Edgley says talks are progressing well with seven players he believes could bolster Boston Town’s squad.

The Poachers boss is adamant that a few tweaks can turn his young team into a top-10 United Counties League Premier side.

“We’re speaking to seven different players about coming to the club this season with the first team,” Edgley told The Standard.

“They all say they want to come to the club and things look positive.”

While Edgley has had positive reactions from all of last season’s squad, who he says all want to remain with the club, he knows a little more competition for places will be a good thing.

“Of course, we realise that if we want to progress we need to add to the team and strengthen,” he continued.

“Four of the players have played higher than the UCL and two have been registered with UCL clubs.”

Town are also hoping to build upon their relationship with the academies at Lincoln City and Grantham Town.

A number of young talents from those clubs, such as Danny Horton, Kyle Watkins and Tiago Nassunculo, have enjoyed senior game time.

And Edgley hopes to strengthen ties with Peterborough United and Boston United as well.

“If a lad makes it at his club, brilliant,” he said. “But 90 per cent of the players won’t get offered (senior) contracts and they become free agents.

“If we have given these players the chance to play men’s football at Boston Town then that puts us in the box seat to sign them.

“A lot of clubs higher up the divisions don’t have reserve sides and their under 23s and youth teams play in midweek.

“These lads aren’t playing Saturday football but we can offer them the chance.”

However, the club will be casting their net further than local academy sides.

The Poachers - who will operate a reserve side next season - are hosting a trials day on June 15, and Edgley says there has already been a lot of interest.

“We’ve got a group of lads, a good nucleus, already who have made it clear they want to be involved with the club, preferably with the first team but also with the reserve side,” he said. “They’ll be coming along to the trials day.

“And that’s a good thing to have, to have people keen to be involved with the club.”

Town have also recruited two new physios for the upcoming campaign.

Jordan Bates and Jake Brown will join the backroom staff at Tattershall Road.

Bates has a first Class Honours BSc in sport and exercise science from the University of Lincoln and is currently an MSc sports therapy student there.

He’s also a sports therapy intern at Lincoln City and the Imps’s academy.

Brown achieved a 2:1 at the University of Lincoln in sports and exercise science and is currently studying for a Masters there in sports therapy.

He has also been an intern at Lincoln City academy and for the Imps’ first team.