Poachers kick off campaign on road

Boston Town will kick off their United Counties League Premier Division campaign on the road.

The Poachers will travel to face Harborough Town on August 3 (KO 3pm), before hosting derby rivals Holbeach United at the DWB Stadium three days later (KO 7.45pm).

Gary Edgley’s side will be keen to get their season off to a flying start as their FA Cup quest begins on August 10 away at Mulbarton.

Northampton ON Chenecks and Pinchbeck United will then visit on back to back Saturdays before August is completed by an FA Vase clash at Quorn on the 31st.

The DWB Stadium will host another double header of pre-season action on Saturday.

The Poachers’ Reserves will host Wyberton’s second string at noon, before the two first teams meet at 3pm.

Two first-half goals saw a side representing Gibraltar outfit Europa Point beat Boston Town 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday.