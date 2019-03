Boston Town will be keen to get back to winning ways - but they face yet another tough test in the shape of third-placed Rugby Town.

The Poachers were beaten 1-0 at UCL Premier table toppers Daventry last Saturday, just their second defeat in 12 games this year.

But now Gary Edgley’s side will be hoping home comforts can help them claim another scalp at the DWB Stadium today.

Rugby drew 1-1 at Sleaford Town on Saturday and are without a win in their past three games.

Kick off will be at 3pm.