Boston Town will be looking for revenge at Eynesbury Rovers today.

Rovers left the DWB Stadium with a 5-0 victory in the UCL Premier in September, Gary Edgley’s third match in the hotseat.

But now the Poachers boss is hoping to cause a shock and help Town climb further away from the bottom two as they head to the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground for the return fixture.

Kick off will be at 3pm.