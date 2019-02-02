Poachers looking to claim Tigers scalp

Boston Town head to derby rivals Holbeach United looking to build upon their brilliant start to 2019.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Northampton ON Chenecks saw the Poachers stretch their unbeaten run to four matches, recording 10 points from a possible 12 in January.

Not bad for a side who had picked up nine points in their previous 20 United Counties League Premier Division contests.

Now Gary Edgley’s side are looking to maintain momentum as they travel to Carter’s Park on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Goals from Spencer Tinkler and ex-Poacher Josh Ford saw Holbeach leave the DWB Stadium with a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in August, Edgley’s first game as Boston boss.

The Tigers currently sit fifth in the table and are also on a four-game unbeaten stretch.

If selected, Town stalwart Ollie Pinner will make his 300th appearance for the Poachers against his former club.