Poachers must become bullies - Frost

Gary Frost wants his Boston Town side to become flat-track bullies.

The Poachers travel to basement side Oadby on Saturday, looking to gain revenge for their recent defeat at the hands of the the United Counties League Premier Division strugglers.

Oadby, also nicknamed the Poachers, left the DWB Stadium with a 2-1 win in November, their only league success of the season so far.

And following Boxing Day’s defeat at fellow relegation battlers Sleaford Town, Boston have the ignominy of being the only side to lose to the bottom two.

“I hoped they’d learned their lesson the first time, but we lost at Sleaford,” Frost said.

“That’s twice we’ve played teams down there fighting for their lives and lost.

“You have to prepare properly and give 100 per cent to win games.

“You can’t just expect to win if you turn up.”

Frost also threatened to make sweeping changes to his squad unless things improve against the struggling sides.

“I see other managers threatening to change their players if they don’t deliver and I don’t see why it shouldn’t be the case here,” he added.

“We want to create something here.

“We’re looking at a lot of positives for next season.

“But if nobody wants it then we’ll settle for being mid-table and I’ll halve the budget.

“The chairman would love me then.

“We need to show how much we want it.

“Jason Field said something interesting in the dressing room the other day.

“He said when we were on our FA Cup run it felt like we would score every opportunity.

“Now, when the chips are down, we’re not taking our chances and we look more like we’ll concede.

“The phrase ‘it’s a funny old game is true.

“We need to make sure we don’t make mistakes that cost us games.”

Kick off at Freeway Park will be at 3pm.

The only goal of the game at Sleaford came in the 88th minute when young defender Bailey Forth sliced a ball across the box into his own net.

“It was harsh on him,” Frost added. “I feel for him as he’s played well for us.

“But he’ll learn from it and it’ll make him stronger in the future.”

The Poachers were due to host Desborough in the league on Saturday.

However, the contest was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.